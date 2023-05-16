Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Short Interest Up 13.2% in April

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the April 15th total of 73,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $633.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $555.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.09. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1 year low of $405.03 and a 1 year high of $694.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $13.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 7.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

