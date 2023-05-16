Aritzia (ATZ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aritzia (TSE: ATZ):

5/3/2023 – Aritzia had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2023 – Aritzia was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$59.00.

5/3/2023 – Aritzia was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$60.00.

5/3/2023 – Aritzia was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$60.00.

5/3/2023 – Aritzia had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2023 – Aritzia had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$65.00 to C$50.00.

5/3/2023 – Aritzia had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$50.00.

Aritzia Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE:ATZ opened at C$36.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. Aritzia Inc. has a one year low of C$31.67 and a one year high of C$55.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.33. The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

