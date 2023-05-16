Short Interest in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Drops By 7.1%

Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 344,800 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 371,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $27.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $394.16 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X FinTech ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,951,320,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

About Global X FinTech ETF

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

