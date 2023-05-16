Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Down 7.1% in April

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 48.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 59.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AHT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

NYSE AHT opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $130.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.30. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

(Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.