Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ) Short Interest Down 7.1% in April

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Direct Selling Acquisition by 29.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Direct Selling Acquisition by 29.3% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,029,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 333.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 980,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,011,000 after purchasing an additional 754,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Direct Selling Acquisition alerts:

Direct Selling Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DSAQ opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Direct Selling Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37.

About Direct Selling Acquisition

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching businesses within the direct selling industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Selling Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Selling Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.