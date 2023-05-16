Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Short Interest Update

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $66.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.94 and a beta of 1.34. Itron has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $494.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.26 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Itron will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,664 shares in the company, valued at $8,104,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $60,591.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,365 shares of company stock worth $512,453 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barington Capital Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 105,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 27,530 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 318,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.