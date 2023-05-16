FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in April

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 519,300 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 558,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 45.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 24.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,509 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the first quarter valued at about $420,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 5.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,500,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 231.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. FutureFuel has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $393.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.87.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $117.82 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

