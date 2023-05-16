BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 724,400 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 777,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 291,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 80,311 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $895.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.53.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 22.38% and a negative return on equity of 179.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.91%.

BSIG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products.

