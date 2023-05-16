Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,137,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,328,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after buying an additional 1,537,008 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 103.1% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,000 after buying an additional 788,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,902,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after buying an additional 430,866 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENR. StockNews.com raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Energizer Trading Up 0.9 %

Energizer stock opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently -38.34%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Featured Stories

