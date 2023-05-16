Short Interest in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Drops By 7.0%

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 202,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Digital Media Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Media Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Digital Media Solutions by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions in the first quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Digital Media Solutions by 108.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its position in Digital Media Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 375,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DMS opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Digital Media Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.78 million for the quarter.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

