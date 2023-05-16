Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,361 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE KKR opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.