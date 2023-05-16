Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,291 Shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,045,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Principal Active High Yield ETF worth $54,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter.

YLD opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $19.13.

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

