Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,534 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of McKesson worth $61,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in McKesson by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McKesson Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

MCK opened at $391.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.49. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. McKesson’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

