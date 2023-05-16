Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,298 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.39% of WNS worth $53,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in WNS by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 68,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in WNS by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in WNS by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,830,000 after purchasing an additional 100,348 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in WNS by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.78.

WNS opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average of $85.33. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.77 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

