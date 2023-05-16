Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Nexstar Media Group worth $53,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,832,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,391,000 after purchasing an additional 398,397 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 251,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 195,832 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 368,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after purchasing an additional 175,602 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,901,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,629,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total transaction of $439,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.40.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $161.45 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $152.29 and a one year high of $217.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.49 and its 200 day moving average is $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 37.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.