Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,150 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $57,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,488 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $277.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.