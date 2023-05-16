Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,775 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,292,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,775 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $53,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 468,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after buying an additional 212,374 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,790,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

