Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,245,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 60,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.70% of California Resources worth $54,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in California Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,020,000 after buying an additional 80,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of California Resources by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,360,000 after purchasing an additional 217,606 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 121.8% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,487,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of California Resources by 13.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,263,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,573,000 after purchasing an additional 150,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 292.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRC. Citigroup reduced their price target on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on California Resources from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

CRC stock opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.35 million. California Resources had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 26.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

