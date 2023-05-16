Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $59,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.82. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $777,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $154,535.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,554.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $777,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,206.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,627 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Further Reading

