Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $54.31 Million Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,652 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $54,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.60 per share, for a total transaction of $123,765.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,765. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith acquired 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,929.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,760,431.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.60 per share, for a total transaction of $123,765.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $123,765. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,295 shares of company stock worth $514,244. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

SFBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.08.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.91 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 38.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.30%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

