Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $66.49 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,709,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,173 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.55% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $66,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,898,000 after acquiring an additional 258,946 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

