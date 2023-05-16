Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $61.85 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 51,365 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Micron Technology worth $61,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $76,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 881.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

