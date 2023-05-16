Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $56.80 Million Stock Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,399,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.56% of InvenTrust Properties worth $56,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,570,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,145,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,113,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,397,000 after acquiring an additional 255,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,631,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after acquiring an additional 71,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 776,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after acquiring an additional 485,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVT shares. TheStreet cut InvenTrust Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Compass Point dropped their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.

NYSE IVT opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.35. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $32.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 132.31%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

