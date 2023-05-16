Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,532,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 131,996 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Caleres worth $56,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caleres by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Caleres by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Towle & Co lifted its stake in Caleres by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 26,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Caleres by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $839.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $31.13.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 42.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $33,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,080.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

