Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,952 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,952 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Norfolk Southern worth $64,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.09.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $212.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.92.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

