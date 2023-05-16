B. Riley Weighs in on DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.25 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $424.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.52. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $12.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,876,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,007 shares during the period. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

