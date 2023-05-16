B. Riley Weighs in on DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.
Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.25 price objective on the stock.
DoubleDown Interactive Stock Down 3.5 %
Institutional Trading of DoubleDown Interactive
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,876,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,007 shares during the period. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DoubleDown Interactive
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
