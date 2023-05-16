Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Issued By Capital One Financial

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.77) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.94) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.71) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65).

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OLMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $6.69 on Monday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 254,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 558,749 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 461.6% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,399,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 57,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

