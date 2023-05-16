KLA Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $24.69 Per Share (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of KLA in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $24.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $24.02. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $24.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KLA’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.74 EPS.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KLAC. Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.26.

Shares of KLAC opened at $404.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $379.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.63. KLA has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,506 shares of company stock valued at $15,198,446. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

