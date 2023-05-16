National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.72. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

GRP.U stock opened at $60.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.06. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.67%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

