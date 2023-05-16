Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EVE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.44). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EVE’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

Get EVE alerts:

EVEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.43.

EVE Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EVEX opened at $8.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. EVE has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.50.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03.

Institutional Trading of EVE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVEX. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EVE during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVE during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of EVE by 55.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EVE by 240.5% in the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60,526 shares in the last quarter.

About EVE

(Get Rating)

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.