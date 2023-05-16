Precision BioSciences, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Precision BioSciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.87). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $0.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 444.80% and a negative return on equity of 138.82%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

In other news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 46,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $38,539.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,365.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 76,415 shares of company stock worth $67,838 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 175,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 425,055 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,905,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 218,323 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,172,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,589,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

