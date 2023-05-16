Docebo Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Docebo in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Docebo’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Docebo’s FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DCBO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $32.29 on Monday. Docebo has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 161.45 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. Docebo had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Docebo by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 55.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 58.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

