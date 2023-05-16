Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($8.17) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.57). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($7.22) per share.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.58.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $65.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.71.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $1,111,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,222,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,584,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $377,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 301.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 32,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

