Brokers Issue Forecasts for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.62) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.54). The consensus estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.38) per share.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CRNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $132,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.