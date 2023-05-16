Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.21) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.36). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.81) per share.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million.

ARQT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $37,886.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,056,699.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $144,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,090 shares of company stock worth $611,179. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

