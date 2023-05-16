AxoGen, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for AxoGen in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for AxoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 20.88%.

AxoGen Stock Up 0.1 %

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

AXGN stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $395.34 million, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.63. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in AxoGen during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 610.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 410.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

