Brokers Set Expectations for AirBoss of America Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for AirBoss of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOS. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.21.

AirBoss of America Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$7.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.03. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$5.62 and a 52-week high of C$20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$196.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.48.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.68. The business had revenue of C$159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.41 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at AirBoss of America

In other news, Senior Officer Edward Kiell sold 15,714 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$85,798.44. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AirBoss of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.48%.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

