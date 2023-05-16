Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Raymond James dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$25.75 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$26.50 price objective on MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.45.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$16.09 on Monday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$13.60 and a twelve month high of C$22.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 11.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.08).

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

