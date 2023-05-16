Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UTI. TheStreet cut Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

Shares of UTI opened at $6.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.17 million, a PE ratio of 76.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $783,358.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,537.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth $90,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.