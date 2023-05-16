RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, May 12th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

Get RVL Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RVLP. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on RVL Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on RVL Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of RVLP opened at $0.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $91.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.56% and a negative net margin of 103.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

Institutional Trading of RVL Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLP. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.