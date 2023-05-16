StockNews.com Upgrades Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADUS. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Shares of ADUS opened at $85.85 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $73.65 and a 52-week high of $114.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day moving average is $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.60 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $41,382.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $41,382.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $57,579.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,949.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,884. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 744.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after acquiring an additional 799,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after acquiring an additional 130,469 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,639,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at $5,556,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at $3,782,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

