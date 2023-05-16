Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lantern Pharma Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lantern Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.68) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.54). The consensus estimate for Lantern Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Lantern Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Lantern Pharma Stock Up 1.1 %

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

NASDAQ LTRN opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. Lantern Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

