Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $84.14 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.13.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,016,881.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 144.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,697,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

