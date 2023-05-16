FY2023 EPS Estimates for Molina Healthcare, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Molina Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will earn $20.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.76. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $20.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $23.35 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 EPS.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.75.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $292.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 59.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after buying an additional 749,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $214,801,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $214,363,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

