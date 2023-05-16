FY2023 EPS Estimates for MasTec, Inc. Cut by DA Davidson (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of MasTec in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.22 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.44. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTZ. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.09.

Shares of MTZ opened at $97.05 on Monday. MasTec has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $103.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -606.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 139.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 121.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MasTec by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MasTec by 37.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

