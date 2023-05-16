Capital One Financial Weighs in on Occidental Petroleum Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $5.52 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.76. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.83.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS.
Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 8.25%.
Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum
In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,970,091,807.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 14,167,446 shares of company stock worth $839,862,212 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
