Capital One Financial Weighs in on Occidental Petroleum Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $5.52 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.76. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.83.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $58.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.94.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,970,091,807.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 14,167,446 shares of company stock worth $839,862,212 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.