Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of EDN stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $539.29 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 99.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.