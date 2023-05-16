Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
Shares of EDN stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $539.29 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (EDN)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.