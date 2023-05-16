FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FutureFuel from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $393.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.87. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.82 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 7.1% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

