Graham (NYSE:GHM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Graham from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
Graham Stock Performance
GHM stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. Graham has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $120.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.17 and a beta of 0.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham
About Graham
Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.
