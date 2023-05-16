Graham (NYSE:GHM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Graham from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Graham Stock Performance

GHM stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. Graham has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $120.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

About Graham

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Graham in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Graham by 297.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Graham by 40,476.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

