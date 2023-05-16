Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HY. TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

NYSE HY opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $57.61.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $985.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -94.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $68,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $388,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth $535,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 32.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at about $5,970,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at about $788,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.